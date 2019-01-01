NEWS Selena Gomez teases 'soulful' new album Newsdesk Share with :







Selena Gomez has more of an "emotional connection" to her upcoming music than her past releases.



The 26-year-old shared she's "relieved" the album is "finally done" during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, and teased her new music has a more "soulful" sound to it.



"I've had such huge moments that happened in my life personally that (I wondered) how I was gonna capture that and how was I gonna actually feel good about what I was saying," she shared. "There's always gonna be a sense of strong pop in my music, but I definitely explored more with electric guitar, a lot of more soulful tracks underneath."



Selena's new album will be her first since 2015's Revival, and the star confessed she has a "more emotional connection" to her new music than her past offerings.



"I love everything I get to do and be a part of, but specifically something that connects with people on an emotional level is my favourite," she added.



It seems the star is more than ready to step into a new chapter of her life, as she deleted the last remaining snap of ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber from her Instagram account over the weekend. Gomez initially dated the pop superstar from 2010 to 2014, and enjoyed a brief reunion from autumn 2017 until early March 2018, with Bieber going on to wed model Hailey Baldwin last September.



Selena's new album is expected to be released later this year.