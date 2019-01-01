Meghan Trainor 'devastated' over death of dedicated fan

Meghan Trainor is mourning a dedicated fan who she considered to be "one of her best friends," after the young girl apparently took her own life.

The All About That Bass hitmaker took to Instagram on Tuesday night, where she shared a gallery of sweet snaps of herself and the fan, named Jalisa, along with the heartfelt message: "I am so devastated by the news of my sweet Jalisa's passing.

"Since the very beginning of my career I always had a beautiful familiar face at every single show, all over the world, supporting me and making me smile," she wrote. "Jalisa was always more than just a fan, she treated me like I was one of her best friends and I felt the same about her."

Meghan went on to laud Jalisa's role within her global fanbase, and praised her for establishing a global community for fans called Whalebox, in honour of the whale mail box the 25-year-old had when she was younger.

"She made friends everywhere she went and brought people together from all over the world to a community that they call Whalebox (because growing up I had a whale mail box haha)," the Me Too star continued. "I will never forget Jalisa and she will forever be a member of the Megatron family."

Meghan wrapped up the tribute by sending love to Jalisa's friends and family, and asking fans to support and look out for one another.

"My deepest condolences go out to her family and friends," the singer posted. "I love you forever and always, Jalisa. I'll keep you in my heart and bring you to every performance with me forever.

"We are stronger together."