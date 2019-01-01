NEWS Adam Lambert hopes Freddie Mercury would like his music Newsdesk Share with :







Adam Lambert has "learned a lot" from his time on the road with Queen.



The American Idol protege teamed up with the British rockers under the moniker Queen + Adam Lambert back in 2011, and the act has since embarked on two successful world tours.



While there are currently no plans in place for the group to record new material together, Adam - who is standing in for the band's frontman, the late Freddie Mercury - has now revealed that the experience inspired his new solo music.



"I didn't set out to emulate any of Queen's songs specifically, but I thought, 'Wouldn't it be nice to have an album of music that a Queen fan can wrap their ears around,'" he told Britain's The Sun newspaper. "I would hope that (Freddie) would like some of it."



The 37-year-old elaborated on the Bohemian Rhapsody band's influence on his new direction, and claimed performing their biggest hits enhanced his songwriting abilities.



"It does give me a perspective of what a good song is and why it works. You go, 'OK, this is a good chorus, this is a good hook, this is a good message,'" the New Eyes star reflected. "I've learned a lot from singing those Queen songs for audiences."



Adam Lambert's new album Velvet is slated for release later this year.

