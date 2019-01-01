Miley Cyrus apologises for her controversial remarks about hip-hop

Miley Cyrus has apologised for the "insensitive" comments she made about hip-hop music back in 2017.

The 26-year-old singer hit headlines two years ago following an interview with Billboard magazine, when she told the publication that she wasn't a fan of the music genre anymore.

“It was too much ‘Lamborghini, got my Rolex, got a girl on my c**k,’” Miley said at the time. “I am so not that.” But the comments led to backlash from those who accused her of putting down the genre that she once channelled. The star explored the hip-hop style of music in her 2013 record Bangerz, but has since returned to her pop/country music roots.

One fan shared a homemade video on YouTube entitled 'Miley Cyrus Is My Problematic Fav…Sorry', explaining why she still loved the singer despite the remarks, and Miley took to the comments section below the clip to have her say.

"Thank you for giving me this opportunity to speak up,” she wrote. “Being silent is not like me at all. I am aware of my platform and have always used it the best way I know how and to shine a light on injustice. I want to start with saying I am sorry. I own the fact that saying … ‘this pushed me out of the hip hop scene a little’ was insensitive as it is a privilege to have the ability to dip in and out of 'the scene'."

"There are decades of inequality that I am aware of, but still have alot (to) learn about,” she continued. “Silence is apart of the problem and I refuse to be quiet anymore. My words became a divider in a time where togetherness and unity is crucial . I can not change what I said at that time , but I can say I am deeply sorry for the disconnect my words caused. Simply said ; i f**ked up and I sincerely apologise."

Concluding her post, Miley told her followers: "I’m committed to using my voice for healing , change , and standing up for what’s right."