Meek Mill honoured with social justice award

Rapper Meek Mill has received yet another honour for his work towards social justice reform.

The 32 year old was presented with the Vanguard for Social Justice Award at New York University's McSilver Institute on Monday (10Jun19).

"Seeing young men like myself in the criminal system, would you say there's no justice in the system? I've never seen this side of justice," Mill said as he accepted the accolade.

The award was presented to the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania native for his work in the community and the criminal justice system with the Reform Alliance, which the star launched with JAY-Z in April (19) to help free some of the people incarcerated in the U.S. by overhauling probation and parole systems.

Mill was previously recognised for his advocacy work in March (19), when he was saluted with his own day in Atlanta, Georgia after picking up similar honours in Texas, Pennsylvania, and Connecticut.

He was also awarded Georgia's highest accolade, the Phoenix Award, which honours major artistic and philanthropic contributions in the community.

The Dreams and Nightmares star, real name Robert Williams, has been at the centre of his own battle with the justice system as he fights to overturn his 2008 gun and drug conviction, stemming from a minor probation violation, for which he served a five-month sentence starting in November, 2017. He was released from jail in April, 2018.

The hip-hop star was granted a new hearing regarding his request for a retrial in the 11-year-old case earlier this month (Jun19) after alleging the officer who arrested him was part of a massive police corruption scandal.

Mill is due back in court in Philadelphia in July.