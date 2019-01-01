Britney Spears' father files for conservatorship extension in Louisiana

Britney Spears' father has moved forward with plans to extend the singer's conservatorship outside the state of California by filing documents in their native Louisiana.

Last month (May19), Jamie Spears outlined his intentions to seek the legal guardianship of his daughter in Florida, Hawaii, and Louisiana, and he has now lodged papers in their family's home state to make the request official, reports The Blast.

The court documents do not list a reason for the motion.

The Toxic hitmaker was placed under the conservatorship of Jamie, 66, and court-appointed attorney Andrew Wallet over a decade ago, following her highly-publicised breakdown.

They remained in charge of the pop superstar's financial and personal affairs until March (19), when Wallet stepped down to retire, leaving Jamie as Britney's sole conservator.

The news emerges a month after Britney's mother, Lynne Spears, launched her bid for greater control of her daughter's affairs so she could have access to the singer's medical records. The 37 year old was by her mum's side in court as she lodged the motion.

The Los Angeles judge presiding over the main conservatorship case has since ordered a full investigation into Britney's situation ahead of a further hearing in September (19), while the singer was also ordered to undergo an expert evaluation to determine whether the restrictions put in place as part of the conservatorship should be modified.