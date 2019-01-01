NEWS Jennifer Lopez's daughter was 'ready' to join her on stage Newsdesk Share with :







Jennifer Lopez has gushed her daughter has music "in her blood" after the 11-year-old made a surprise appearance on stage.



The superstar launched her It's My Party: The Live Celebration trek at The Forum in Los Angeles on Friday night, and introduced fans to a very special guest - her daughter Emme.



Wearing matching red dresses, the pair teamed up for a performance of Limitless, a track from Jennifer's recent movie Second Act, as Emme, who also showed off her dance skills in the song's video, displayed her impressive vocal talents onstage.



And, speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Jennifer explained she was "choked up" over her daughter's stunning performance.



"She wasn't over nervous where I felt like, 'No, I can't send my kid out there.' She was just like, ready," she shared. "She has it in her blood. She has the lion heart."



The Hustle star went on to reflect that, while the youngster was naturally nervous over the performance, she flourished once she hit the stage.



"There's not a performer alive before you go on stage where you don't feel the nerves - it's nervous energy, it's adrenaline. It's all kinds of stuff, so (Emme) was appropriately nervous," the 49-year-old explained. "I got choked up and she was fine."



Shortly after the gig, Jennifer shared a clip of the touching moment on her Instagram page, alongside the caption: "I can't take it!"



She also added the hashtag: "#ProudMama".