Brian Wilson thanks fans amid mental health struggles

Brian Wilson has thanked fans for their support after the Beach Boys frontman took time out from his career to focus on his mental health.

The 76-year-old postponed a string of upcoming U.S. tour dates to work through his mental health issues, and the singer took to social media on Monday to update fans on his condition.

"Brian, Melinda and the Wilson family would like to thank all of you for your wonderful notes and good wishes," the post read. "Brian looks forward to feeling better and seeing you again this Fall. Love & Mercy."

The Good Vibrations star announced he was taking a break last week, and admitted he felt "mentally insecure" after a series of back surgeries.

"As you may know, in the last year or so I've had three surgeries on my back," Wilson's statement reads. "The surgeries were successful and I'm physically stronger than I've been in a long time. However, after my last surgery I started feeling strange and it's been pretty scary for awhile.

"I was not feeling like myself. Mentally insecure is how I'd describe it. We're not sure what is causing it, but I do know that it's not good for me to be on the road right now, so I'm heading back to Los Angeles."

As a result, his Pet Sounds tour dates for the rest of June have been put on hold and his Something Great From '68 dates with the Zombies in August have been cancelled.