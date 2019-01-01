Lance Bass: 'NSYNC would be stupid not to consider reunion offers'

'NSYNC are considering the masses of reunion offers they've been presented with since Coachella, according to Lance Bass.

The 90s group reunited for a performance alongside Ariana Grande at the music festival earlier this year, leading to calls from fans for a full reunion.

While they had previously dismissed the speculation about a permanent comeback, Lance told Variety the group will be looking into all the offers they've received over the coming months.

"We haven’t talked about what the next step is but I know we’ll sit down during the summer together and figure it out,” he said. "There are many, many things coming across our desk because of Coachella that we would be stupid not to discuss and look at. Coachella was incredible and it was a big moment for 'NSYNC."

While fans of the boyband are sure to be thrilled by Lance's cryptic comment, it remains to be seen whether or not original band member Justin Timberlake will be involved. The SexyBack singer missed out on the Coachella reunion as he was in the midst of his The Man of the Woods Tour, but showed support for his former bandmates in a post on Instagram.

Sharing a snap of the four-piece with Ariana, Justin wrote: "You guys killed it last night."

Lance and his bandmates JC Chasez, Chris Kirkpatrick and Joey Fatone appeared onstage to perform Ariana's track Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored before launching into their 1997 track Tearin’ Up My Heart.