Liam Gallagher pens song for formerly estranged daughter

Liam Gallagher is celebrating his formerly estranged daughter by writing a song for her.



The former Oasis star penned the touching track, Now That I've Found You, for Molly Moorish, after meeting her last year (18) for the first time since she was a baby. The song will appear on his forthcoming second solo album, Why Me? Why Not, which is set to debut in September (19).



The 22 year old, who has worked as a model, was raised by her mother, former Kill City frontwoman Lisa Moorish.



Gallagher discussed the song during a sit-down with The Chris Moyles Show on Britain's Radio X.



"There's one that I've done for my daughter Molly called Now That I've Found You," he revealed. "Not that she was lost or anything, or she was captured by the Taliban or anything like that. But it's got a 'now that you're in my life' kinda vibe. It's cool. It's nice."



The musician marked the touching reunion with an Instagram post in May, 2018, sharing a shot from backstage before his supporting gig for The Rolling Stones. The picture also included his two teenage sons, Gene and Lennon, whose mothers are singer Nicole Appleton and actress Patsy Kensit, respectively.



In an interview with BBC Radio 2 at the time, Gallagher spoke about reuniting with his daughter and introducing her to his younger children.



"It was amazing, and they all looked beautiful and it was cool," he explained. "Molly was there... first time... I met her before," he added. "It was nice to have them all there... she's a top girl and she's all good. We're getting on good, it's early days and they're getting on great, the kids and that."