Joe Jonas leaks upcoming My Chemical Romance reunion

Joe Jonas has apparently leaked news of an upcoming My Chemical Romance reunion.



The rock group split up in 2013, a few years after its controversial 2006 afterlife-themed album The Black Parade sold over four million copies, but now it seems the band's fans may have something to be excited about.



During an interview with U.K. radio station KISS FM, the Jonas Brothers star revealed he had "some dirt" on the band.



"My Chemical Romance were apparently rehearsing next to us in New York recently, which...?I thought they broke up, so... that's the gossip!" he shared.



The news comes as a surprise considering lead singer Gerard Way previously shut down talks of taking the stage again with his former bandmates Ray Toro, Frank Lero, Mikey Way, Bob Bryar and James Dewees.



"I miss playing with the guys, but I don't think (it will happen)," he told Britain's The Guardian newspaper in February (19).



Way is also busy working on the hit Netflix series The Umbrella Academy, for which he is both the co-creator and co-executive producer.



The Jonas Brothers, meanwhile, thrilled pop fans on Saturday (07Jun19), joining forces with British rockers Busted for a rendition of their 2002 hit Year 3000. The surprise performance took place at the Capital's Summertime Ball at London's Wembley Stadium.