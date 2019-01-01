Jennifer Lopez duets with daughter to launch birthday tour

Jennifer Lopez has gushed with pride online after sharing a duet with her daughter in Los Angeles as she kicked off her 50th birthday tour.

The superstar launched her It's My Party: The Live Celebration trek in Los Angeles on Friday night (07Jun19), and introduced fans to a very special guest - her 11-year-old girl, Emme.

Wearing matching red dresses, mother and daughter teamed up for a performance of Limitless, a track from her recent movie Second Act, at The Forum, as Emme, who showed off her dance skills in the song's video, displayed her impressive vocal talents onstage.

After the gig, J.Lo shared a clip of the touching moment on her Instagram page, and captioned it, "I can't take it!"

She also added the hashtag, "#ProudMama".

A number of her celebrity followers were quick to heap praise on young Emme, with Reese Witherspoon commenting, "What a voice!"

Lopez's former World of Dance host Jenna Dewan remarked, "Ohhhhhhh my goodness (sic)," as her Second Act co-star Vanessa Hudgens posted, "Omg (oh, my God) ammmmmmmmmmmmazzzzinggg (sic)".

"Absolutely amazing," added dance DJ Steve Aoki.

J.Lo had previously been considering giving Emme her own moment in the spotlight on tour after hearing her daughter belt out a pitch-perfect rendition of Alicia Keys' If I Ain't Got You last month (May19).

The kid's dad, fellow entertainer Marc Anthony, also recently revealed he would be fully supportive of the pre-teen, who has a twin brother named Max, if she decided to follow her parents into the music industry.

"Music was a big part of my life growing up and I hope it does the same for (Emme) as it has done for me," he told iHeartRadio. "And if that is what she wants to do... well, she should do it because she likes it, not because she has to. Not for fame, or popularity, or for likes."

"I asked Emme, 'Why do you sing?' And she said because she feels good... It's the best response," he added.

Lopez, who will mark the age milestone in late July (19), will continue her It's My Party: The Live Celebration shows in San Diego, California on Monday night.