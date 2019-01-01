Jessie J: 'Stop speeding up my relationship with Channing Tatum!'

Jessie J has urged fans to stop speeding up her relationship with boyfriend Channing Tatum, insisting the fledgling couple "are having a lovely time".

The Price Tag singer and the Magic Mike star have been dating since last October, following the actor's split from wife Jenna Dewan. They frequently share loved-up snaps on social media but, while their romance seems to be going from strength to strength, Jessie insisted she wants things to move at her own pace.

"Just because he's Channing Tatum everyone's kind of sped us up in to this, like, 'Are you getting married? Are you doing this?'" she said in an interview on British radio station Heart FM on Monday. "I mean, I've been in relationships for a lot longer than Chan and I have in the last four, five years but they're not famous so no one really cares."

Jessie has been speaking openly about her battles with infertility in recent months, and was asked by hosts Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden if she's had the baby conversation with her beau, to which she replied: "No!"

Channing is already father to six-year-old daughter Everly with Jenna.

She added: "We're having a lovely time. And I'm very, very respectful of his situation and his (privacy)."

Jessie also admitted that, while doctors told her four years ago that she wouldn't have children, she hasn't accepted that diagnosis. Instead, The Voice Kids judge changed up her diet and tried to think positively about potentially becoming a mother in the future.

"I wouldn't be having this conversation so - and being on the show, I had some people ask me you know, 'Is it really hard?' and I'm like, 'No'. Like, I love kids you know and I'm so grateful," she smiled. "And whatever happens will happen. I've had great blessings and success in my life and I believe that balance has to happen for everybody."