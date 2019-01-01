Cher celebrates Bob Mackie's 2019 Tony Awards win

Cher has taken to Twitter to congratulate legendary designer Bob Mackie on his 2019 Tony Awards win.

The fashion mogul picked up the award for Best Costume Design of a Musical for The Cher Show, and the Believe hitmaker went online to share her joy over his victory.

"BOB, YOU DID IT!" the 73-year-old replied to a screenshot from Mackie's acceptance speech. "MY (heart emoji) CANT TAKE THIS... NO ON (sic) IS BETTER THAN BOB MACKIE,& IM LIVING PROOF."

"I'M SO CRYING," she later added. "BOB MACKIE DESERVES THIS AWARD MORE THAN ANYONE WILL EVER KNOW."

Mackie's work with Cher is one of the showbiz world's most famous partnerships, with the designer creating some of the If I Could Turn Back Time star's most iconic looks, including the revealing black beaded two-piece she wore to the 1986 Oscars complete with plumed headdress.

While the creative has earned nine Emmy awards and has been nominated for three Oscars, this is his first Tony nod - and, as he also appears as a character in The Cher Show, he is also the first person to take home the costume design award for a production in which they are also portrayed in.

Later in the evening, Stephanie J. Block took home the gong for Best Leading Actress in a Musical for playing Cher herself, and the I Found Someone star hailed Block as the "BEST ME".

"I CANNOT STOP JUMPING, CRYING,LAUGHING,....I FEEL LIKE I WON AN AWARD," she tweeted. "NOT EVEN SURE IF I CAN USE EMOJIS."