NEWS Lil Nas X is heading back to Number 1 on the UK's Official Singles Chart Newsdesk







After six consecutive weeks at Number 2, it looks Lil Nas X will gallop back to the UK Number 1 spot.



Viral hit Old Town Road has spent a total of nine weeks in the Top 2 and could enjoy a second stint at Number 1 this Friday following its two-week stay across April and May. The country-rap track was the most-streamed song over the weekend, leading the Official Chart Update ahead of Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber’s I Don’t Care by 287 combined sales.



Liam Gallagher is on course for this week’s highest new entry, and his first Top 10 single as solo artist. Shockwave, the lead single from his upcoming album Why Me? Why Not, is leading the way on paid-for sales this week and currently sits at Number 9.



After releasing his debut album Stacko last Friday, MoStack has three songs on this week’s singles chart update. Shine Girl with Stormzy looks to improve from its debut last week, up three to Number 11, while Stinking Rich featuring Dave & J Hus enters at Number 14 and the Fredo-assisted I’m The One is at Number 22.



Sigala & Becky Hill could crack the Top 20, so far up eight places with Wish You Well (16), ahead of new entries No Guidance from Chris Brown featuring Drake (19), and Avicii’s Heaven (20), which features uncredited vocals from Chris Martin.



Jess Glynne & Jax Jones’s One Touch could be this week’s highest Top 40 climber, lifting nine slots to 21, three rungs higher than Mabel, whose latest track Mad Love is at 24. AJ Tracey’s Ladbroke Grove is a new entry at 30 after a remix was released featuring General Levy & Novelist, and finally, Young T & Bugsey are eyeing a second Top 40 with Strike A Pose ft. Aitch at 40.