Zedd responds after Matthew Koma calls him 'toxic'

DJ Zedd has hit back at former songwriting partner Matthew Koma, after the hitmaker called him "toxic" and accused him of not giving him proper credit for their work together.

Matthew, who is engaged to actress Hilary Duff, took aim at Zedd in a lengthy Instagram post last Wednesday, stating his "good feelings" towards the songs they created together "have all but disappeared as they were experienced alongside someone so toxic and self serving that it occupied the space where any happiness could exist."

He also claimed Zedd didn't invite him to the Grammy Awards to share their success following the release of hits such as Spectrum and Clarity, which he helped pen the lyrics for.

Zedd has since responded to the claims in his own lengthy statement, writing: "I just wanted to let my fans know my side of the story. I have given Matt songwriting credit for every topline he has written.

"What hurts the most is that Matt feels underappreciated and treated unfairly while I have countless times mentioned him (or) his name, while we’ve done promo together, performed our songs live together and I thought I was being supportive. Anywhere you look, you will see Matt credited for his work. I wish he would have just let me know in person what he was feeling. I never want anyone I work with to be unhappy. I treat everyone I work with with love and respect and it hurts me to see someone feeling differently after seven years."

Concluding his statement, Zedd added he hopes that he and Matthew can work things out in the future.

"What I told Matt doesn’t change – I am incredibly proud of our work together and I continue to wish him nothing but the best," he concluded. "Hopefully one day we can sit down together again as friends."