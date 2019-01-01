Hadestown picks up four early wins at 2019 Tony Awards

Hit Broadway musical Hadestown looks set for a big night at the 2019 Tony Awards after picking up four prizes before the main ceremony even began.

The show, which led all contenders with 14 nominations, including a nod for Best Musical and Best Direction of a Musical for Rachel Chavkin, landed early accolades for Best Orchestrations (Michael Chorney and Todd Sickafoose), Best Scenic Design of a Musical (Rachel Hauck), Best Sound Design of a Musical (Nevin Steinberg and Jessica Paz), and Best Lighting Design of a Musical (Bradley King).

The Ferryman was a double winner heading into the New York City ceremony on Sunday (09Jun19), with Rob Howell claiming Best Costume Design of a Play and Best Scenic Design of a Play, while Best Book of a Musical went to Robert Horn for Tootsie, and legendary designer Bob Mackie took home Best Costume Design of a Musical for his work on The Cher Show.

Meanwhile, To Kill a Mockingbird's Celia Keenan-Bolger helped to get the live portion of the Radio City Music Hall prizegiving underway by scoring the first award of the main event - Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play, as Bertie Carvel earned the male equivalent for Ink, and dedicated his win to his ailing mum.

"My mother is very sick in hospital in London, and I wish I was there with her, but I'm so proud that I'm here with all of you," he told the crowd.

"Mum, I love you and I wouldn't be anything without you. Thank you all so much, I'm really moved."

The Waverly Gallery's Elaine May was another early honouree as she was presented with the title of Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play.

British comedian and late night talk show host James Corden is hosting the Tony Awards for the second consecutive year.