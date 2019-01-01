Cheryl's son Bear decides which tracks she releases

British popstar Cheryl lets her two-year-old son Bear decide what songs she releases.

According to Cheryl, Bear, whose dad is One Direction star Liam Payne, is a fantastic dancer - and she uses his sense of rhythm to test out her music.

"He is the bop-master,"she tells Britain's Hits Radio. "If he doesn't bop we don't release. No pressure, son. He's a better dancer than I am. He gets down. He's such a cool little dancer."

Revealing that she thinks Bear will follow his famous mum and dad into rap, she adds: "He's definitely got music in his bones."

The 34-year-old says that as well as being a fan of his mum's music, he's also a big fan of U.S. rapper Cardi B.

"His favourite song for ages was Girls Like You with Maroon 5 and Cardi B," she explains. "And when it got to the Cardi B rap part he does all this stuff with his hands. He would play it over and over and wait for the Cardi B rap moment just to do his actions."

Cheryl split from Liam last year (18) and has told British newspaper the Daily Mirror she now fears she won't be able to add to her family, despite wanting more kids.

"I definitely want more children, I'd love another baby, but I don't know if it will happen now," she muses. "But never say never, you never know what's around the corner."