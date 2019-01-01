Fan asks Zendaya on a date during promotional event

Actress/singer Zendaya was put on the spot during a panel appearance at the ATX TV Festival in Texas after a fan asked her out on a date.

The Spider-Man: Homecoming star was taking part in an audience question and answer session at the Austin event to promote her new TV drama Euphoria, about a group of high school students seeking to find themselves while experiencing love, trauma, and drug use, when the brazen male decided to take advantage of the opportunity.

He began by posing a question about the series, in which her character becomes hooked on marijuana.

"Did you literally inhale the good stuff? The weed?" he asked, to which the 22-year-old actress replied, "No, I don't do any of that, so it was definitely a foreign thing for me."

The fan, named Mikal, then suggested they get together after the panel to pay a visit to local ice cream shop Amy's, according to the New York Post's Page Six.

"Yo, if I had time I would, because I love ice cream and I appreciate that," Zendaya politely responded.

However, the guy continued to try his luck, saying, "Is that a no or a maybe?" as he suggested she bring a friend along to make things less awkward.

"We'll see," Zendaya smiled, before joking to the audience, "We all going (sic)!"

The Q&A session resumed after the brief interruption.

Zendaya has rarely addressed her love life in public, although she has been linked to her Spider-Man co-star Tom Holland for some time after exchanging sweet messages with him on social media.