New York Times editor stands by Madonna profile piece

The Styles editor of The New York Times has been left baffled by Madonna's angry outburst after distancing herself from a recently-published profile piece.

The pop superstar was featured in a detailed article released on Wednesday (05Jun19), but on Thursday, Madonna took to Instagram to slam reporter Vanessa Grigoriadis for focusing on "trivial and superficial matters" like her age throughout the piece, instead of her groundbreaking career.

"To say that I was disappointed in the article would be an understatement...," she fumed.

"Im sorry i spent 5 minutes with her. It makes me feel raped. And yes I'm allowed to use that analogy having been raped at the age of 19 (sic)..."

Choire Sicha, editor of The New York Times Styles section which ran the piece, has since responded to the Material Girl hitmaker's rant, insisting he has no idea why she got so riled up.

In a column titled, Wait - what's Madonna mad about?, Sicha writes, "Madonna absolutely despises this profile, viciously and graphically described on her Instagram, though I'm unclear on why...

"It's often awful to be written about! It's a very normal reaction, and I think it's amplified for people who are very regimented and used to being in control of their lives."

He goes on to praise Grigoriadis for offering readers little-known tidbits about Madonna's life and remarks about the singer, "She's grown ever more remote and has always been a bit inarticulate, even as she stays in the popular imagination and in the rotation of playlists. It's interesting to hear fresh perspectives about the through line that AIDS has played in her life, and about what the limits of ambition are."

Madonna has yet to respond to the criticism.