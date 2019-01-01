Mel B slams radio presenter following Spice Girls 'miming' claims

Mel B has hit back at a radio presenter who claimed the Spice Girls didn't sing live at a recent gig.

BBC Radio Newcastle presenter Anna Foster had been in the audience of the Wannabe group's show at Sunderland's Stadium of Light on Thursday, and told listeners of her Anna and Alfie at Breakfast show: "I think there might have been a bit of miming here and there. I am just saying, I think there might have been."

The host also slammed 44-year-old Mel, remarking: "Scary was in a full on leopard skin outfit. She looked phenomenal. But if I am going to be honest, quite a lot of work done, everywhere.

"A bit like she had been in a wind tunnel. Too much. I was at the back and I could still see it."

Firing back at the remarks on Twitter, Scary Spice tweeted the radio station directly, insisting: "FYI we don't mime pls (please) correct yourself!! You guys are nice."

Mel had taken to the stage in Sunderland alongside bandmates Emma Bunton, Geri Horner and Mel C as part of their sell-out Spice World - 2019 Tour, and the star wasn't the only one who came under the presenter's scrutiny.

Commenting on 46-year-old Geri, Anna added: "I do not think Geri could have carried off the solo bits. Can I take my gloves off? She was not good. She was not a good singer. She was not a good dancer."

After catching wind of Mel's remarks, however, the broadcaster soon backtracked, and praised the Spice Up Your Life group for their overall performance.

"I did say I thought Mel was fantastic. I thought the gig was incredible. I was just very, very honest about one particular performance," she shared. "You do not go to see Britney Spears or the Spice Girls for their wonderful voices. You go to see the show."