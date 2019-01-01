NEWS Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber extend reign at Number 1 Newsdesk Share with :







Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber celebrate their fourth week at Number 1 as I Don’t Care keeps its grip over the Official Singles Chart.



Lil Nas X’s Old Town Road holds firm at Number 2 for a sixth consecutive week, while the rest of the Top 5 remains unchanged.



There are seven new entries landing in this week’s Top 40 with Katy Perry scoring the highest of the week with Never Really Over, making its debut at Number 13, and Skepta scores three Top 40 entries following the release of his Ignorance Is Bliss album: What Do You Mean ft. J Hus lands at Number 14, Greaze Mode with Nafe Smallz, rebounds 29 places to a new peak at Number 18, and Bullet From A Gun jumps 36 places to Number 32.



Elsewhere, Lewis Capaldi’s Bruises debuts at 16, Sigala and Becky Hill’s Wish You Well makes another leap up the chart, lifting 15 spots to 24, and James Arthur’s latest track Falling Like The Stars enjoys a ten-place climb to 25.



Miley Cyrus’s Mother’s Daughter debuts at 31, earning the US star her 15th UK Top 40 single.



Finally, D-Day veteran and folk singer Jim Radford debuts at Number 72 with The Shores of Normandy – a song about his experience at the Battle of Normandy released to mark its 75th anniversary this week.

