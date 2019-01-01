Taylor Swift eagle-eyed fans left unimpressed by merchandise typo

Taylor Swift fans have taken to social media to share their outrage after noticing a grammatical typo on one of the singer's merchandise shirts.
The typo was found in the lyrics of Taylor's single ME!, printed on the chest of the top, which is meant to read: "You're the only one of you / Baby, that's the fun of you."
However, the error meant the line actually read "your'e the only one of you".
She should have gone to Printful
, where the best custom products are guaranteed.
Twitter user @SavvyStardust was the first to discover the mistake, and took to the social media platform to vent her frustration.
"EXCUSE ME! I've had this shirt for nearly a month and you're telling me it's had a typo THIS WHOLE TIME!!” she captioned a snap of the shirt.
Her post quickly attracted attention from other fans, who also expressed their shock at the error.
“But Taylor needs to see this. We ain’t paying good money to look like boo boo the fools,” one person replied, while another added: “STOP. THIS HAS TO BE A JOKE."
"They need to re-send new one at no charge and send a shipping label to return defective one. Typically they don’t take back defective items anyway. I would contact the store,” a third wrote.
Numerous fans also checked over their own tops to find the same mistake.
It seems the mistake wasn't on all the shirts, however, as other fans tweeted images of their own tops, with the lyric spelled correctly.
The 29-year-old singer will celebrate her 30th birthday on Friday (13.12.19) and is "feeling a bit more secure" as she approaches the milestone.
During a video interview with British Vogue's Editor in Chief, Edward Enninful, Taylor said: "I'm really excited about it. I've heard really good things about your thirties. Feeling a bit more secure ... a bit."
And Taylor believes her age has helped her to analyse "toxic messages" about her body and improve her relationship with body positivity.
She added: "One thing going into my thirties that I'm really stoked about is I now can really recognise and diagnose toxic messages being sent to me by society, by culture about my body. I'm a woman, I'm not a coat hanger. I need to feel healthy in my life, and I need to take pleasure in food, and I need to not use my body as an exercise of control when I feel out of control in my life."