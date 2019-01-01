Miranda Lambert: 'Being a stepmother is a whole new journey'

Miranda Lambert is enjoying every second of being stepmother to husband Brendan McLoughlin's son Landon.

The country singer secretly tied the knot with New York Police Department officer Brendan in February. Since marrying, the couple have been integrating their lives, with Brendan taking on Miranda's numerous dogs and the Little Red Wagon star becoming an instant stepmother to seven-month-old Landon.

Speaking about her new setup, Miranda told U.S. TV show Extra that she's loving exploring her maternal side.

"My stepson is amazing," she gushed. "I'm loving that whole phase, and I've raised a million dogs, so I feel like I've got that part of my womanly/motherly thing is full, so this is a whole new journey. It's great."

Following their wedding, Miranda and Brendan have been splitting their time between their respective home cities of New York and Nashville, and the 35-year-old is thrilled to have the "best of both worlds".

"We spend time in New York, we get to see our adorable nugget (Landon), then we get to come back to the farm and have the quiet life. I'm enjoying the balance," she smiled.

The union is Miranda's second - she was previously wed to Blake Shelton, but they divorced in 2015 after four years of marriage.