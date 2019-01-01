Country stars gather to support Granger Smith following son's death

Maren Morris and Jason Aldean are among the stars offering up thoughts and prayers to Granger Smith after the singer lost his three-year-old son.

He took to Instagram on Thursday (06Jun19) to announce the sad news that River Kelly Smith had lost his life, following a "tragic accident", and the country music world has gathered to offer its condolences.

"I am so, so sorry," My Church singer Maren wrote on social media. "Thinking of you and your family at this time", while new dad Aldean added, "I can't imagine what y'all are going thru. Praying for u and ur family brother. We are heartbroken for you guys."

Luke Bryan and Brandy Clark also offered up their thoughts and support - Bryan wrote: "Many prayers. So sorry", while Clark tweeted: "Thoughts and prayers with @GrangerSmith and his family. Such a nice and humble guy every time I’ve ever been around him and you hate for anyone to be going through something like this, but especially someone like Granger."

Kane Brown, Randy Houser, Chris Janson, and Jake Owen were also among the stars who reached out to Granger and his wife on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Backroad Song singer Smith had shared the sad news with fans via social media, without going into details about how River died. It has since emerged the three year old drowned at the family home.

"I have to deliver unthinkable news," he wrote. "We've lost our youngest son, River Kelly Smith. Following a tragic accident, and despite doctor's best efforts, he was unable to be revived. (Wife) Amber and I made the decision to say our last goodbyes and donate his organs so that other children will be given a second chance at life."

He added: "Love the ones close to you. There has never been a more difficult moment for us than this."