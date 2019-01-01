This weeks emerging and self-releasing artists

Every week, Music News and Liberty Music look at the best new releases from emerging and self-releasing artists.After the runaway success of their latest electro-pop anthem ‘The Good Life’ back in March of this year, US duo Bonnie x Clyde now look to have us reaching for the skies once again with the release of their latest heart-thumping belter ‘So High’. With an already impressive collection of high-energy material under their belt, the pair have returned with one of their most anthemic releases to date, building on their usual trance-like aesthetic with a wonderfully engaging edge.Since releasing her previous single ‘Beautiful Mess’ in July of last year, LA-based artist Harlea has been quickly building a name for herself ever since. With Spotify streams running into the millions and press banging down her door, she now returns with her latest offering ‘99’. Produced by the hit-maker Rock Mafia, ‘99’ sees her channel the bold and broad alt-pop sound of artists like Sigrid and Tove Lo to deliver a smooth and expansive new release.Having released a string of dancehall-inspired singles such as ‘Cha Cha’ and ‘Are You Ready’ in the last few months, Dutch producer and DJ Made In June now looks to return to the origins of her sound with the release of the beautifully euphoric ‘The Night Is Young’. Originally written back in 2015, the single manages to harness the uplifting energy that her live sets have produced over the years and deliver a suitably sun-kissed anthem of the summer months ahead.With an already devout following through her YouTube channel, where she performs swooning covers of well-known pop hits, Reneé Dominique now sets her sights on a music career as she teams up with the world-renowned Jason Mraz for their beautiful duet ‘Could I Love You Any More’. Played as two parts in a relationship, the duo flip lines of the song back and forth to each other, as if they are both firmly in a romantic gaze by finishing each other’s sentences.As an already established songwriter, working with the likes of Kelly Rowland, Tyrese and Rick Ross, Californian artist Jane Handcock has set off on her own as she unveils her new single ‘90s Love’, lifted from her latest EP ‘Where’s Jane? (Series 2)’. Taking cues from the retro RnB sounds of Lauryn Hill and Mary J Blige, the singer delivers a strong and rich sound that manages to incorporate elements of funk and soul music as well.