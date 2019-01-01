Drake music pulled from San Francisco radio station

Drake's music has been banned from a radio station in San Francisco, California for the duration of the NBA Finals.

The 32-year-old rapper's music has been removed by officials at KBLX-FM until the end of the 2019 National Basketball Association (NBA) showpiece, according to The Mercury News, due to the Hotline Bling star's support of his beloved Toronto Raptors basketball team.

The Raptors are competing against the California-based Golden State Warriors for the championship win, which will be decided later this month, and the station's programs director Elroy Smith declared it his "joy" to blacklist the star.

"(We) could not stand on the sidelines and accept Drake showing no love for our Golden State Warriors," he insisted. "It is my joy to cease and desist all of Drake's music on KBLX in support a team that is loved by the Bay Area and around the world."

Drake's team are ahead in the seven-game series, leading two matches to one after a win on Wednesday.

The rapper's music was previously banned by bosses at Milwaukee, Wisconsin's 103.7 Kiss FM radio station, as the star celebrated wildly and heckled opposing players when the Raptors took on the Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference Finals, prompting complaints from their opponents.

"I see it in some timeouts, but I don't know of any person that's attending the game that isn't a participant in the game a coach - I'm sorry, a player or a coach that has access to the court," Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer told journalists during a conference call. "There's certainly no place for fans and, you know, whatever it is exactly that Drake is for the Toronto Raptors. You know, to be on the court, there's boundaries and lines for a reason, and like I said, the league is usually pretty good at being on top of stuff like that."

The final game of the 2019 NBA Finals will take place on 16 June.