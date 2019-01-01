Katy Perry in no rush to marry Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry wants to wait before marrying fiance Orlando Bloom to ensure they are ready for the commitment of marriage.

The Firework hitmaker's first marriage to British comedian Russell Brand ended disastrously after just 14 months, and this time Katy is determined to mull things over before tying the not.

"One step at a time," she said when asked about her wedding plans during an interview with Britain's KISS radio on Thursday. "Definitely trying to lay the good emotional foundation for the lifetime of commitment, which is like a big deal."

The 34-year-old musician agreed to marry the Pirates of the Caribbean actor in February following a romantic Valentine's Day proposal.

She wants no repeat of her whirlwind romance with Russell, as they married in a lavish Hindu ceremony in India after dating for just over a year.

The couple quickly fell out over their work commitments, Russell's new found commitment to activism, and, according to Katy, his desire to have children. She has claimed he failed to contact her after they announced their divorce in December 2011, and that she felt suicidal after their split.

Katy and Orlando, 42, who has an eight-year-old son, Flynn, with his first wife, model Miranda Kerr, first started dating after getting together at a Golden Globe Awards after-party in 2016. They announced that they were breaking up in March 2017, but subsequently got back together.