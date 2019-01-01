Sophie Turner 'fangirled' over husband Joe Jonas' ex Taylor Swift

Sophie Turner couldn't contain her excitement when she bumped into her husband Joe Jonas' ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift.

Last week, Sophie was in England to promote her new movie X-Men: Dark Phoenix, and the star ran into the ME! hitmaker when the two appeared on the same edition of The Graham Norton Show together.

Insisting that was no animosity between her and Taylor, the 23-year-old told Extra TV: "She's a really sweet girl. We met a couple times before, we're friends. She definitely wasn't fangirling over me...I fangirl over her!"

Joe, 29, dated the singer back in 2008, but the pair split after only a few months together. Shortly after the breakup, the Shake It Off star slammed the Jonas Brothers member for calling time on their relationship over the phone, saying during an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show: "When I look at that person, I'm not even going to remember the boy who broke up with me over the phone in 25 seconds when I was 18."

Appearing on Ellen's show again last month, the star hinted she and Joe were back on civil terms, admitting during a round of Burning Questions: "I was 18... We laugh about it now, but (talking about the split) mouthy, yeah, some teenage stuff there."

Joe also seemed happy that there are no ill feelings between him and his ex, and confessed on British morning show Lorraine: "It was something I felt bad about when I was younger, but I've moved on and I'm sure she has."

The Sucker hitmaker also said Taylor's apology for publicly calling him out "felt nice".