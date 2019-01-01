Hilary Duff calls on Younger co-star to be godmother to baby daughter

Hilary Duff has chosen her Younger co-star Molly Bernard to be her daughter Banks' godmother.

The singer and actress gave birth to baby Banks, her first child with fiance Matthew Koma, last October. And when it came to choosing a godmother for the tot, Hilary didn't have to look too far.

Molly, who plays Hilary's character Kelsey's eccentric best friend Lauren in the hit U.S. TV show, told People: "I’m her godmother, which is great!"

The 31-year-old actress added: "After (Banks) was born, I was like, ‘Oh, does she have a godmother?’ And Hil was like (pointing to herself)."

Molly has become close friends with Hilary, 31, since working alongside the star in Younger, and frequently posts pictures of herself with Banks and seven-year-old Luca, the star's son from her first marriage to Mike Comrie, on Instagram.

She also told People that she's spent time recently "hanging out and watching" Banks and Luca in Los Angeles.

Hilary, who got engaged to Matthew in May, recently opened up about her decision to stop breastfeeding Banks, revealing that she "felt like a failure" when her milk supply started to drop.

"It was maddening... I needed a break. I was going to break," she wrote. "With the stress of a dropping milk supply and a baby that was getting bored or not caring about nursing when I was available to. I was sad and frustrated and feeling like a failure all of the time. When really I'm a bad a*s rock star. Moms get high on feeling like superwoman...because we are! Doing too much, because we can!"