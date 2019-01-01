NEWS Dua Lipa splits from boyfriend Newsdesk Share with :







Dua Lipa has reportedly split from her chef boyfriend Isaac Carew.



According to Britain's The Sun newspaper, the 23-year-old popstar ended their relationship earlier this week, and Isaac subsequently unfollowed the star on Instagram on Tuesday.



A source told the publication that the couple tried to make things work, but Dua's success meant her increasing work commitments derailed their romance.



"Dua and Isaac have really struggled to see each other since getting back together," the insider explained. "They wanted to make things work and things were great between them for a while but she is just getting busier and busier.



"She is gearing up to release new music and has basically been performing across the world non-stop for the past three years so it's been tough. It's been a difficult decision but ultimately they haven't been able to make things work."



Both Dua and Isaac also hinted at their split on social media, with the singer writing on her Instagram Story that a close pal had come to see her when she needed "them most" in Paris, France on Tuesday. She was in the city for her unveiling as the face of YSL Beauty.



The 33-year-old was more explicit on his own Instagram, posting a picture of singer Bob Dylan looking miserable at a breakfast table, alongside a broken heart emoji and the words: "Visual representation of how I feel inside."



The couple, who have dating on and off for several years, attended this year's Met Gala and Grammy Awards together, but were reportedly seen arguing at the U.S. music bash. Their relationship also went through a rocky patch last summer, when Isaac was forced to deny cheating allegations after being spotted getting cosy with another woman in a nightclub.