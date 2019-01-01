NEWS Keith Urban gives wife Nicole Kidman sweet shoutout as he picks up CMT Award Newsdesk Share with :







Keith Urban gave absent wife Nicole Kidman a sweet shoutout as he collected the Collaborative Video of the Year prize at the CMT Music Awards on Wednesday night.



The 51-year-old singer took home the prestigious gong for the video for Coming Home, his song with Julia Michaels. And as he accepted the award at the ceremony in Nashville, Tennessee, Keith couldn't help but mention his beloved wife Nicole, who had to miss the ceremony because of work.



Paying tribute to the most important people in his life, Keith added: "My wife, Nicole Mary, who’s at home tonight. She’s working in New York, actually. I wish you were here, baby girl, I miss you."



Speaking to Entertainment Tonight backstage following his win, Keith further explained Nicole's absence, adding: "She's shooting a project. I'm heading up (to New York) tomorrow."



The couple, who have two daughters together, frequently wax lyrical about their love for one another.



Gushing about her husband's support as he joined her at the season two premiere of Big Little Lies in New York last week, Nicole called Keith "the most extraordinary partner in life.”



"I will always say that about him," she smiled. "I’m one of the very fortunate women in the world to have had a wonderful father, and I have a wonderful husband, and I’m just very - I love to be able to say that, because to talk about the good men that have influenced me and affected me.”



Nicole also credited Keith for supporting her during the filming of the darker scenes in the hit HBO series, in which she stars as a woman being abused by her husband.