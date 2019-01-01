NEWS Carrie Underwood is a double winner at the CMT Music Awards Newsdesk Share with :







Carrie Underwood was the queen of the 2019 CMT Music Awards on Wednesday night as she picked up her 19th and 20th honours at the ceremony in Nashville, Tennessee.



The singer, who is the most honoured CMT Awards artist ever, kicked off the night by claiming the Female Video of the Year award for Love Wins and then she picked up the night's biggest prize for Video of the Year for Cry Pretty, beating out promos by Kane Brown, Keith Urban feat. Julia Michaels, Kelsea Ballerini, and Luke Combs.



Collecting the Female Video of the Year prize, Carrie namechecked her husband, Mike Fisher, revealing it was the retired ice hockey star's 39th birthday.



"It is my husband’s birthday today," she told the crowd. "Look what they got you. Thank you so much. God bless you guys."



Carrie was also among the performers at the event, serving up her new single Southbound at The Parthenon in Centennial Park.



Back at the Bridgestone Arena, there were also big wins for Kane Brown, who landed the Male Video of the Year for Lose It, and the Zac Brown Band, who scored the Group Video of the Year for Someone I Used to Know.



Kane Brown was also among the night's highlight performers, singing Short Skirt Weather, while ceremony hosts Little Big Town kicked off the show by belting out Don't Threaten Me With a Good Time with Thomas Rhett.



Meanwhile, Zac Brown upset viewers by swearing during his acceptance speech for Group Video of the Year.



"For you young artists, have the courage to stand up against the machine, be yourself, work hard and one day you can stand up here and tell all the haters to f**k off," he said. The censors missed his F-bomb and it aired live.



Many country music fans took to social media during the ceremony to blast the singer for swearing during a family awards show.



The full list of winners at the 2019 CMT Music Awards is:



Video of the Year:

Carrie Underwood - Cry Pretty



Male Video of the Year:

Kane Brown - Lose It



Female Video of the Year:

Carrie Underwood - Love Wins



Duo Video of the Year:

Dan + Shay - Speechless



Group Video of the Year:

Zac Brown Band - Someone I Used To Know



Breakthrough Video of the Year:

Ashley McBryde - Girl Goin’ Nowhere (At Marathon Music Works)



Collaborative Video of the Year:

Keith Urban feat. Julia Michaels - Coming Home



CMT Performance of the Year:

Luke Combs and Leon Bridges - Beautiful Crazy (from CMT Crossroads)