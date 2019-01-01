50 Cent demands $300,000 from Young Buck

50 Cent has added his former G-Unit bandmate Young Buck to his list of financial delinquents, demanding he pay up the $300,000 (£236,400) he allegedly owes.

The hip-hop star has been calling out his debtors via social media in recent weeks, publicly shaming TV producer Randall Emmett, actor Jackie Long, and his Power co-star and singer Rotimi, and now 50 has turned on Young Buck, claiming he helped to support the rapper for years after the Tennessee native failed to take care of his accounts.

On Tuesday (04Jun19), the In Da Club hitmaker posted video footage of a 2018 interview Buck conducted with New York radio show The Breakfast Club, during which he admitted he had made a mess of his finances after finding fame, and had no idea he had to pay taxes on tour income.

In the caption to the clip, 50 wrote, "I gave this fool the money man, he spent it. I paid his taxes all his legal fees (sic)."

He then goes on to claim his ex-friend turned his back on 50 last year (18) after the star criticised Buck for becoming romantically involved with a transgender woman.

"then he got caught with a tranny, and said f**k you 50," the rap mogul continued. "NO F**K YOU, PUNK A** N**GA."

50 then called on Buck to hand over $300,000 to officially release him from his contract with G-Unit.

"Man, I gave the n**ga the money. I gave the n**ga millions," he snarled, before declaring, "F**k that, I want my money by Monday, n**ga."

The cheeky star even launched a GoFundMe campaign to help Buck raise the funds by his deadline.

"Help Young Buck get away from Fofty (his new nickname)," 50 posted on Instagram. "Just make a donation and set your favorite rapper free. Fofty wants his f**king money."