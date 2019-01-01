Zedd under attack from former songwriting partner

Hilary Duff's hitmaker fiance has taken aim at Zedd for failing to acknowledge all he's done for the DJ.

Songwriter Matthew Koma claims his former collaborator owes him a huge debt of gratitude for the lyrics he wrote for hits like Spectrum and Clarity, and now he's speaking out about his forgetful former friend.

"I want to finally be transparent about this," Matthew wrote in a rant posted to his Instagram account on Wednesday (05Jun19). "It's a really sad truth because I'm extremely proud of the work he and I did together... unfortunately my good feelings toward those songs have all but disappeared as they were experienced alongside someone so toxic and self serving that it occupied the space where any happiness could exist."

Koma claims Zedd not only took full credit for the work they did together, but didn't invite the songwriter to the Grammy Awards to share their success.

"With millions and millions of dollars and so many hit songs, you'd think you could afford to treat people with kindness and appreciate their role in helping you achieve your dream," Matthew added. "Ego, success, it's all happened and been told before. Especially in the context of music."

And he insists he'll never work with Zedd again, adding, "(I'd) rather work at Starbucks and clean the toilets."

Koma's fiancee is supporting her man, responding to his post and writing: "This is so important for people who love the music to know. Writers are taken advantage of, ignored, and mistreated. Proud of you for finally speaking up."

Zedd has yet to respond.