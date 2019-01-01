Adele and JAY-Z contributing to Glastonbury book

Adele, JAY-Z, and Dolly Parton are among the big names contributing to a book celebrating the 50th anniversary of Britain's Glastonbury festival.

Organisers Michael and Emily Eavis have written and compiled the Glastonbury 50 book, which is out in October, ahead of the festival's 50th-anniversary celebrations next year.

The book will feature contributions from writers, artists and acts about their own amazing Glastonbury memories, including Adele, Jay, Dolly, Chris Martin, Noel Gallagher, Jarvis Cocker, Suzanne Vega, Lars Ulrich, and Elbow frontman Guy Garvey.

Emily explained that she and her dad, who founded the event as a blues and folk festival on his farm in Somerset, England in 1970, have spent the past couple of years sifting through their scrapbooks and memories in order to produce the tome.

"With our 50th anniversary fast approaching, we felt now was the time to put all of our memories and stories together in one place," she said. "It's been a total joy to look back through piles of old photo albums and scrapbooks and to reflect upon what it meant at the time, and the incredible evolution of the event. I hope people who've been over the years will be able to reminisce and get a flavour of the rich history of Glastonbury through five amazing decades."

The book will also feature hundreds of photos taken throughout the event's history.