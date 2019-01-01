Halsey raises $100,000 for Alabama abortion clinics through T-shirt sales

Halsey has raised $100,000 (£78,700) for abortion clinics in Alabama through sales of an empowering T-shirt.

The 24-year-old singer recently revealed she'd be donating proceeds from the sale of the top to The Yellowhammer Fund - which provides financial assistance to those seeking an abortion in Alabama.

The black tee features a lyric from her hit song Nightmare, which reads: "I won't be caught dead letting a man tell me what I should do with my bed."

Taking to her Instagram Stories page, Halsey praised her fans for their "ever-inspiring action" as she announced the impressive fundraising total.

"We have collectively raised $100,000 with the proceeds from this shirt, for the Yellowhammer Fund," she wrote. "ALL of it will help patients in Alabama seeking care in their local abortion clinics. Music speaks, but you speak louder, and we will continue to prove we won't be silenced. Thank you, H."

The donation comes after Halsey teamed up with the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) to fight the recently tightened abortion laws in several states in America, such as Alabama, where lawmakers have passed a bill that will prohibit abortion except in cases where the mother's life is at risk.

Campaigning for a woman's right to choose, Halsey said in a video posted to her Instagram page: "Let's be clear: - abortion is a right - abortion is legal - abortion is YOUR decision. Stand with me, the @aclu_nationwide, and the abortion providers fighting on the front lines. none of us can be silent. #stopthebans."

Other stars to have joined the fight against the anti-abortion laws include Lady Gaga, Chris Evans and Milla Jovovich.