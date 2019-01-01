NEWS Miley Cyrus slams trolls' suggestions her 'sexy' outfits encouraged fan groping Newsdesk Share with :







Miley Cyrus has slammed trolls who accused her of bringing a recent groping on herself by dressing so provocatively.



The Wrecking Ball hitmaker found herself the centre of some unwanted attention as she walked through crowds in Barcelona, Spain with husband Liam Hemsworth, ahead of her performance at the Primavera Sound festival on Friday.



As the pair walked to their car, the 26-year-old had to negotiate a throng of adoring fans, and footage posted by Spanish Miley devotee Alvaro Saucedo on Twitter showed one fan grabbing the star's hair and shoulder, and attempting to plant a kiss on the popstar, who recoiled. The couple's security team then put themselves between Miley and the fan, with Liam putting his arm around his spouse as he ushered her back into her vehicle.



Following the incident, several of Miley's followers suggested her "sexy" ensembles of late may have prompted the groping, with one writing: "You wanted to be 'sexy', what do you expect?"



Another asked: "Well what do they expect when they dress like w**res."



Hitting back at the rude remarks, Miley quoted a line from her new single Mother's Daughter, writing: "Don’t f**k with my freedom. #stillnotaskingforit"



The star had earlier shared her response to the incident, insisting that the altercation had taken place without her consent.



"She can be wearing what she wants. She can be a virgin. She can be sleeping with 5 different people. She can be with her husband. She can be with her girlfriend. She can be naked. She CAN’T be grabbed without her consent," Miley wrote, ending her message with the hashtag #DontF**kWithMyFreedom.