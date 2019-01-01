Christina Aguilera encourages her children to be themselves

Christina Aguilera is determined to ensure her children always embrace their individuality.

The 38-year-old singer - who is mother to Max, 11, with ex-husband Jordan Bratman and four-year-old Summer with fiance Matthew Rutler - insisted that, when it comes to raising her offspring, she's happy to let them be exactly who they want to be.

“(Summer) was insisting on wearing a dress to all of the shows, the same exact dress," Christina told Billboard.com. "Even though it didn't even get washed. I was like, ‘OK, I'll let it go with your Peppa Pig pants and your bow'. But then she was at the pool today, she wanted to wear her Spider-Man boy trunks. You know? And I'm just like, OK, ‘You be you’.”

Christina has been a huge success in the music industry since 1999, when she released her eponymous debut album, and the Stripped star explained she tries to use her platform to encourage her fans to be authentic to themselves.

"I've always been one to try and open up a conversation, even if I'm criticised for it - Dirrty being one of those times, with the chaps and sexuality," she explained. "I was owning my power; I was tired of older men telling me how I needed to be, what I needed to wear. You know, ‘Is this OK? Is this PC?’ 'Oh sexy, but not too sexy!'

"For Stripped, I took my mask off, and I was like, ‘Screw everything and everybody who's trying to box me into some kind of stereotype in this pop world.’ I want to be who I am and give other people a voice to be who they are."