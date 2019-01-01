Missy Elliott 'thankful to God' for Songwriters Hall of Fame induction

Missy Elliott is elated to be the first female hip-hop artist to be inducted into the BMI Songwriters Hall of Fame.

The Work It hitmaker will be honoured with the prestigious accolade during a ceremony in New York later this month.

Reflecting on the nod during an interview with Billboard, the 47-year-old, who is gearing up to release her first studio album since 2005's The Cookbook later this year, confessed she feels "thankful to God" that she's been able to enjoy a successful career in music.

"It makes me look back on my life thinking of all the sleepless nights staying up writing even when I was tired or sick and all the times I got into trouble as a kid for writing songs on my mother's nice white walls in the house," she smiled. "To know my work has not been in vain and recognised by many makes it all worth it.

"To be inducted with other phenomenal writers, for that I am humbly grateful."

Missy, who is a prolific songwriter and has collaborated on hits with acts including Ariana Grande, Beyonce and Ciara, also shared that she enjoys working with other artists and "empowering" them through her music.

"It's important to empower others because God blessed me with a gift, so why not share it?" the Get Ur Freak On star reflected. "And I love writing for others and listening to them making it into their own feel."

The Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony: New York will take place at the New York Marriott Marquis hotel on 13 June.