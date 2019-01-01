Spice Girls fans left furious following 'chaos' at gig

Spice Girls fans have vented their fury over overcrowding and disorganisation which reportedly led to crushes at their gig in Coventry, England.

The iconic girl group played the first of two planned shows at the city's Ricoh Arena on Monday, as part of their Spice World - 2019 Tour.

However, fans complained they were left stranded outside in a car park, causing them to miss support act Jess Glynne. Others angrily claimed that, due to the delays, concertgoers were rushed through turnstiles without bag checks, creating dangerous and frightening crushes.

"The crush and disorganization (sic) at the turnstiles was so bad I had a panic attack and had to be rushed inside by the staff. Not fun," one fan tweeted. "Thanks for nothing @RicohArena."

The Twitter user later advised fans with tickets for Tuesday's second date at the rugby and soccer stadium not to bother turning up as the venue was unsafe.

Another fan complained: "I'm really surprised no one got hurt as no bag searches and they opened the gates and stopped ticket checks leading to crowd surges!"

Others reported scuffles with security staff and struggles to get home due to a lack of public transport options.

The Spice Girls' comeback tour has had a rocky start, as the band suffered sound problems at their first concerts in Dublin and Cardiff.

Despite the troubles, their manager Simon Fuller has indicated Mel B, Mel C, Geri Horner, and Emma Bunton are willing to take their trek global.

"We can kick into gear at 24 hours notice," he told Music Week. "It was important for them to get back together and tour Britain, because there's such a connection. I'd say it's 50/50; if it happens, great, if it doesn't, then it's all been good."