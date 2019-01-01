Madonna to headline Pride Island in New York City

Madonna will help fans commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots by headlining one of the biggest events of New York City's WorldPride celebrations this summer (19).

The pop icon was rumoured to be taking over the two-day Pride Island bash on 30 June (19), and she confirmed the news on Monday (03Jun19) with a brief video announcement which aired on U.S. breakfast show Today.

In the footage, filmed on a beach where Madonna is shown wrapped in a rainbow flag, she tells fans, "I hear you. I will be on Pride Island, where I was born (sic)."

She joins a line-up which also includes Grace Jones, and Teyana Taylor.

Pride Island will be one of a series of events held in celebration of Pride Month, marking the anniversary of the city's 1969 Stonewall Riots, which served as the catalyst for the modern gay rights movement.

Madonna has long been a champion of LGBTQ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer) rights, and was recently honoured with the Advocate for Change prize at the 2019 GLAAD Media Awards for her decades of activism.

"Fighting for all marginalised people was a duty and an honour I could not turn my back on, nor will I ever," she declared during her acceptance speech.

Other artists taking part in events for WorldPride, which coincides with the annual NYC Pride celebrations, include Cyndi Lauper and Ciara, who will perform at the opening ceremony concert, hosted by Whoopi Goldberg, at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on 26 June.

Meanwhile, stars including Katy Perry, Camila Cabello, and Mariah Carey marked the start of Pride Month on Saturday (01Jun19) on social media.

"Happy Pride Month!!!! Love always to all my friends in the LGBTQ+ community!" Carey posted, while Perry wrote, "Happy Pride Month, my angels! Let us never stop lifting each other up. I see you, and I love you."