Diplo thought Joe Jonas wedding was a joke

Dance superstar Diplo had no idea Joe Jonas' Las Vegas wedding to fiancee Sophie Turner was for real after live-streaming the ceremony on social media.

The Sucker hitmaker tied the knot with Game of Thrones actress Sophie in a surprise ceremony, officiated by an Elvis Presley impersonator, on 1 May (19), shortly after attending the Billboard Music Awards nearby.

The bride and groom handed out casual invites to fellow celebrities at the prizegiving, and among the special guests was Diplo, who decided to give fans a behind-the-scenes look at the ceremony, leaking the news to the media via Instagram.

Joe jokingly called out Diplo for having "ruined" the wedding during a recent interview on Britain's Capital Breakfast radio show, telling host Roman Kemp, "I love Diplo. But he loves his 'gram more than a 13 year old. He posts every five seconds. He literally livestreamed (the ceremony) with dog face filters."

The newlywed went on to claim he and Sophie just "laughed" about the situation, insisting they actually "loved" how "ridiculous" it was, but Diplo later fired back at Joe with a post on Instagram, mocking the grey tuxedo the groom had worn for the event: "The only thing that 'ruined' the wedding was your fit (outfit)," the producer captioned a screenshot of a news article featuring the headline, "Diplo ruined my wedding".

The DJ has now opened up about the controversy, revealing he has since received a personal apology from the singer.

"He called me today to apologise," the 40 year old told U.S. media personality Ryan Seacrest on Monday (03Jun19), revealing he and Joe had been considering keeping up the feud as a running joke.

However, Diplo insists he didn't mean to cause any offence by livestreaming the wedding, admitting he really thought the impromptu nuptials were all for show.

"I didn't know it was a serious wedding," he confessed. "I really didn't know what was going on. I was hanging out with him after the Billboard Awards... and I was, like, 'This is crazy.'"

Joe and Sophie's ceremony was so unexpected, even the singer's sister-in-law, Priyanka Chopra, had no idea about their plans to exchange vows that night.

The couple is now expected to hold a more formal ceremony for family and friends in France later this month (Jun19), with Joe celebrating at a bachelor party in Ibiza last week (ends31May19).