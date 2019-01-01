Tyler, The Creator to tour with rumoured boyfriend Jaden Smith

Rapper Tyler, The Creator has recruited Jaden Smith to join him on tour this summer (19), seven months after the 20 year old dubbed the Odd Future star his "boyfriend".

The I Think star will kick off the North American trek, in support of his hit album Igor, at the Bumbershoot 2019 festival in Seattle, Washington on 30 August, with fellow MC GoldLink serving as one of his support acts on all tour dates.

Jaden will feature as an opener on shows in September, before making way for Blood Orange in October.

The news emerges amid continued speculation about Tyler and Jaden's relationship, after Smith, the son of Will and Jada Pinkett Smith, claimed the two pals were more than just friends.

"I just want to say Tyler, the Creator is the best friend in the world and I love him so f**king much," Jaden told the crowd as he performed at Tyler's Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival in Los Angeles.

"I want to tell you guys something: Tyler doesn't want to say, but Tyler is my motherf**king boyfriend, and he's been my motherf**king boyfriend my whole f**king life. Tyler, the Creator is my f**king boyfriend. It's true!"

Tyler, who confirmed he was bisexual back in the summer of 2017, simply laughed off Jaden's comments at the time, tweeting, "hahaha you a crazy n**ga man (sic)".

Jaden has yet to expand on his claims, but he was already in a relationship with actress Odessa Adlon in November. They have since parted ways, with the Icon rapper most recently spotted kissing another woman during California's Coachella festival in April, when he was among the performers.