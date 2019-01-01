NEWS Stormzy pays tribute to anti-knife crime cyclists who appeared in Vossi Bop video Newsdesk Share with :







Stormzy has paid tribute to the members of an anti-knife crime movement who inspired cycling scenes in the video for his hit song Vossi Bop.



On Saturday, the rapper attended the annual BikeStormz event, originally created in 2014 by community activist Mac in a bid to combat youths getting involved in knife crime in London.



The #BikesUpKnivesDown campaign, organised by Mac and Jake 100, started as a ride in London which welcomed cyclists as young as nine. The community has since grown into thousands, and received the backing from the Metropolitan Police and the London Mayor's Office.



Stormzy, real name Michael Ebenazer Kwadjo Omari Owuo Jr., shared with his 2.1 million followers how he stumbled across a group of young bikers in a supermarket car park, which inspired him to include them in his video.



"When I drove down I saw about 50 kids popping wheelies and swerving all over the place so then I pulled over and asked em if they could be in my new video," he wrote on Instagram. "They came down to the shoot, smashed there scenes and then we vibed and then they started schooling me on this Bikelife ting."



The Shut Up rapper, 25, learned about the whole culture and about the man behind it, and as well as including them in his video, he also attended Saturday's event, where he hung out with the bikers.



"I rolled up yesterday and saw the most beautiful and POWERFUL movement of youth, love and togetherness," he praised. "Mac draws in thousands and thousands of kids from all over England (and the world) to come together and ride and take part in competitions and to offer an incentive other than them being out on the roads getting up to whatever and there isn't a single hint of conflict or negativity or violence just pure love and a bunch of kids having fun and enjoying themselves.



"He (Mac) is a true true legend and the work he is doing is PHENOMENAL," adding that people should connect with the activist if they wanted to help support the movement.



Bikes Up Knives Down was featured in a documentary made for Dazed magazine last year.