Simon Fuller: 'Spice Girls' world tour has 50/50 chance of happening'

Group manager Simon Fuller has speculated about the chances of the newly reformed Spice Girls taking their reunion tour global.

Band members Emma Bunton, Mel B, Mel C, and Geri Horner have been delighting fans around the U.K. with their Spice World - 2019 Tour, which kicked off in Dublin, Ireland last month.

When rumours first emerged of a reunion, the group were said to be in a discussion for a worldwide jaunt but, amid speculation of feuding in the band, they cut plans back to a U.K. and Ireland tour.

Speaking about the possibility of extending their trek to further afield, however, Fuller told Music Week that the girls haven't ruled out the prospect of a world tour entirely.

"That is really down to the girls," he explained. "We can kick into gear at 24 hours' notice. It was important for them to get back together and tour Britain, because there's such a connection. I'd say it's 50/50; if it happens, great, if it doesn't, then it's all been good."

He added that a decision will be made "soon" on whether or not "the tour will extend to other parts of the world".

Speaking previously about potentially taking their tour global, mother-of-two Geri confessed she was unsure whether or not she'd be up for it.

"I'm just seeing how it goes, particularly because of my children. It's about trying to find balance," she told Britain's The Sun newspaper. "This tour is about celebrating girl power for the fans. It needs to happen at this moment in time. I'm not even thinking about the future. I'm being in the now."