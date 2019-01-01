NEWS Katy Perry leads nine new Top 40 entries on the official singles chart Newsdesk Share with :







There are nine new entries on track to enter the Official Singles Chart this Friday, with Katy Perry leading the new songs heading for big debuts.



While Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber look set for a fourth week at Number 1 with I Don’t Care, Katy’s Never Really Over is the highest new entry on today’s Official Chart Update, currently at Number 11.



Skepta is not far behind with his J Hus collaboration What Do You Mean at Number 14, while he has a further two songs in the midweek sales flash following the release of his new album Ignorance is Bliss: previous single Greaze Mode rebounds back into the Top 40 at Number 18, while Bullet From A Gun zooms 39 places to Number 29.



North London rapper MoStack is on course for his highest entry as a lead artist with Shine Girl ft. Stormzy at 15, Lewis Capaldi’s Bruises is new at 17, and new peaks could be on the cards for James Arthur’s Falling Like The Stars (up 12 to 23), Wish You Well from Sigala ft. Becky Hill (up 15 slots to 24), and Jess Glynne’s Jax Jones collaboration One Touch (up 6 rungs to 25).



The lead single from Miley Cyrus’s She Is Coming EP, Mother’s Daughter, lands at 34 midweek, while Cheryl’s latest single Let You sits at 36 and Cardi B’s Press starts at 37. Finally, Mark Ronson and Camila Cabello’s Find U Again, taken from Mark’s forthcoming Late Night Feelings album, is new at 39.