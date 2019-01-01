NEWS Sephora rolls out 'inclusivity workshops' after SZA accuses store of racism Newsdesk Share with :







Beauty chain Sephora will close its U.S. stores on Wednesday for diversity training - just weeks after singer SZA accused one of its employees of racially profiling her.



Last month the Love Galore hitmaker, real name Solana Imani Rowe, tweeted about an incident that occurred as she shopped at a Sephora store in California.



"Lmao (laugh my a*s off) Sandy Sephora location 614 Calabasas called security to make sure I wasn’t stealing . We had a long talk. U have a blessed day Sandy," wrote the Grammy nominee, who has reportedly previously worked at the make-up store.



The company responded to her comments on Twitter, writing: "You are a part of the Sephora family, and we are committed to ensuring every member of our community feels welcome and included at our stores."



Now, in a statement posted to the company Facebook page, Sephora has announced its new We Belong to Something Beautiful campaign, which focuses on inclusion within its staff and towards its customers.



Brand reps said they "will never stop building a community where diversity is expected, self-expression is honoured, all are welcomed, and you are included".



Company spokeswoman Emily Shapiro told Reuters in an email it was aware of the incident with SZA but claimed the training was not "a response to any one event".



She added that planning for the “inclusivity workshops” had been in progress for several months and that the We Belong to Something Beautiful campaign had been in the works for at least a year.



Following SZA's incident, Rihanna surprised the 28-year-old with a gift card for her make-up brand, Fenty Beauty.

"Go buy yo Fenty Beauty in peace sis!" she urged in a handwritten note.