Nick Jonas feared brothers would never speak to him again after band split

Nick Jonas was terrified his brothers Kevin and Joe would never speak to him again after he broke up their band.

The Jonas Brothers split in 2013, much to the dismay of their millions of fans worldwide. While they've since repaired their bond and are enjoying huge success with their reunion and new music, Nick revealed during an interview with his siblings on CBS Sunday Morning that he feared the break-up had ruined his relationship with his brothers.

Recalling the "tough conversation" he initiated with Joe and Kevin about the group splitting, Nick explained: "I said, ‘You know, I feel like the Jonas Brothers should be no more, and we should go on individual journeys.’ And it didn’t go so well.

"I feared that they would never speak to me again."

Joe also thought the end of the Jonas Brothers meant the end of his bond with his siblings, and added: "I checked out in my mind that – that was it. There’s going to be no more brothers ever."

However, Nick, Joe and Kevin are now gearing up for the release of their new album Happiness Begins, and have announced plans to tour in support of the record.

Of their decision to give things another go, Joe smiled: "I think we definitely were supposed to go through all of what we went through to get to this point, definitely.

"I think it was, it was kind of, I guess you could say destiny, whatever it may be, but yeah, we got a do-over, and I think this time around we’re going to do it right.”