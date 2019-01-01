Halsey leaves little to the imagination as boyfriend joins her for steamy 11 Minutes

Halsey and her boyfriend Yungblud brought their romance back to the stage on Saturday night (01Jun19) with a steamy performance of their 11 Minutes collaboration at the 2019 iHeartRadio Wango Tango.

Halsey brought out her man during her first gig after breaking a toe on vacation in Mexico with the Brit, and made no secret of the fact she's smitten with the guy.

"I brought a friend with me tonight," she told fans at the gig in Carson, California. "How many people are here tonight with someone you love?"

Yungblud then took the stage with a guitar as his girlfriend went out of her way to turn him on - and her fans - by gyrating in front of him.

The couple previously took their romance to the stage when Halsey and her boyfriend opened the iHeartRadio Music Awards on 14 March (19).

The singer and Yungblud, real name Dominic Harrison, joined Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker for the opening number - a rendition of 11 Minutes.

The Brit has been dating Halsey for six months.

The Wango Tango festivities also included sets from the Jonas Brothers, 5 Seconds of Summer, Zedd, and Taylor Swift, who took a moment to mark the first day of Pride Month, while advocating for more equality for the gay, lesbian, transgender and bisexual community.

"A lot of my songs are about love, and I just feel like, who you love and how you identify, you should be able to live your life the way you want to live your life," she told the Wango Tango crowd. "And you should have the same exact rights as everybody else."